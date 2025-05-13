Al Ahli Eye Victory Over Al Shahania As Amir Cup Quarter-Finals Kick Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Ahli coach Igor Biscan has called on his players to raise their game as they prepare to face Al Shahania in the opening Amir Cup quarter-final clash at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today.

Having secured fourth place in the Qatar Stars League (QSL), the Brigadiers enter the match as favourites. In the league matches between the two sides, Al Ahli were the stronger team, holding Al Shahania to a 1-1 draw in the first leg before edging them 3-2 in the return fixture.

However, Biscan stressed that knockout matches bring a different kind of pressure and intensity.

“Our team has shown good attacking qualities, but we must also stay solid at the back. Amir Cup matches demand a different mindset than league games,” Biscan said during a press conference yesterday.

“We need to treat every game like a final. Our focus must be sharp, especially against Al Shahania. Cup matches are full of passion and unpredictability, and each side will be pushing hard to advance.”

Al Ahli booked their place in the quarter-finals with a hard-fought extra-time win over Qatar SC. Al Shahania, on the other hand, progressed after defeating Second Division side Mesaimeer.

Despite being labelled underdogs, Al Shahania coach Jose Murcia expressed confidence in his team's ability to rise to the occasion.

“This is a match that demands full concentration. There is no room for mistakes,” Murcia said.

“We know the predictions favour Al Ahli, but we are not burdened by pressure. We will focus on ourselves and give everything to secure a spot in the semi-finals,” he added.

Umm Salal aim to extend winning streak as Al Shamal target historic run

In the second quarter-final at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Umm Salal will face Al Shamal in what is expected to be an evenly matched contest.

Umm Salal are riding high after a dominant 4-1 win over Al Wakrah in the Round of 16 – their fourth consecutive victory across competitions.

“Our win against Al Wakrah gave the players a big morale boost and achieving four straight wins has lifted team spirit,” said coach Patrice Beaumelle at a pre-match press conference.

“We respect Al Shamal as a strong and disciplined side. Our focus remains on our own performance. We've been sharp in attack, but we need to strengthen our defence. Cup matches are always high in energy and emotion, so we must give our maximum effort.”

Al Shamal made history by reaching the Amir Cup quarter-finals for the first time, coming from behind to defeat Al Arabi 3-1 in the previous round.

“We have a great opportunity to continue making history by reaching the semi-finals,” said Al Shamal coach David Prats.

Despite their success against Umm Salal in the QSL – having won both fixtures – Prats warned his side not to take anything for granted.

“This will be a different match. We'll need to be extremely focused from the first minute. We're playing with a full squad, and the team is ready to fight hard and go as far as possible in this competition,” he said.

AMIR CUP 2025

QUARTER-FINALS

Today

Al Ahli vs Al Shahania at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (5:15pm)

Umm Salal vs Al Shamal at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (8:15pm)

Tomorrow

Al Gharafa vs Al Sadd at Al Thumama Stadium (5:15pm)

Al Rayyan vs Al Duhail at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (8:15pm)