Arab Book Award Submissions Deadline Is May 23

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Book Award, based in Doha, has announced the closure of submissions for its third edition on May 23, calling on writers, researchers, and institutions to submit their works under the approved categories.

The award, which carries a total value of one million US dollars, aims to honour researchers, publishing houses, and institutions active in the Arab book industry and to contribute to enriching the Arab library by encouraging individuals and institutions to produce outstanding intellectual works in the fields of social and human sciences, as well as to highlight and promote serious academic studies.

The award includes two categories,“Single Book” and“Achievement,” with eligibility to apply in either category, provided the work falls within one of the scientific fields specified by the award for this year. The award covers five areas of knowledge: literary and critical studies of Arab heritage up to the end of the tenth Hijri century; social and philosophical studies, which this year focus on intellectual and economic studies; and historical studies, which in this cycle focus on Arab and Islamic history from the end of the sixth to the end of the twelfth Hijri century.

The award also includes the field of Islamic jurisprudence and studies, dedicated this year to the Prophetic biography and hadith studies, following a previous focus on the principles of Islamic jurisprudence, in addition to the field of dictionaries, encyclopedias, and text editing, which this cycle focuses on the editing of linguistic texts.

Professor Hanan Al-Fayyad, the official spokesperson for the Arab Book Award, affirmed in a statement marking the approach of the submission deadline for the third cycle that the award represents a real opportunity to honor Arab intellectual thought, calling on writers, researchers, and creatives from across the Arab world to participate and contribute to the development of the cultural and intellectual scene.

She pointed out that despite its recent establishment, the award has already established itself as a cultural platform concerned with serious intellectual production and seeks to honour works that enrich the Arab library in various fields. She noted that the significance of the award, with its total value of one million dollars, goes beyond the financial aspect to embody a civilizational mission aimed at restoring the value of the book as a tool for critical thinking, creativity, and change. Al-Fayyad urged people to follow the details and updates of the award through its website:

The Arab Book Award is granted in two main categories: the“Single Book” category, which includes books written in Arabic and falling under the knowledge fields specified by the award, provided they have been published in print and carry an international deposit number within the past four years, with a minimum length of 30,000 words and adherence to scientific standards in methodology and citation.

The“Single Book” category requires that the nomination be made by the author themselves, as nominations by other parties are not accepted, and no more than one work may be submitted, nor may an applicant apply in both categories simultaneously. Joint works are accepted provided they are not the outcome of collective seminars or conferences, and all contributors must approve the submission.

The“Achievement” category is dedicated to honoring individuals or institutions that have carried out long-term intellectual projects, provided their work is characterized by originality and innovation and makes a tangible contribution to human knowledge. Applicants must respect intellectual property rights and submit supporting documents via the award's official website.