Trump shuts down criticism about being presented with Qatari jet
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has pushed back against criticism from Democratic lawmakers over his administration's plans to accept a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar, emphasizing that the aircraft is a free gift to the U.S. government.
Posting on his Truth Social platform Monday, Trump described the arrangement as a “very public and transparent transaction,” stating that the Department of Defense would receive the Boeing 747 “FREE OF CHARGE.” He accused Democrats of opposing the deal because they would rather have taxpayers pay full price for a similar aircraft, calling them “World Class Losers.”
The plane, a lavish Boeing 747-8 valued at around $400 million and often dubbed a “flying palace,” is reportedly being gifted by the Qatari royal family. Trump had previously toured a similar Qatari-owned aircraft in February. Sources told ABC News the gift would be formally announced during Trump's upcoming Middle East trip, though Qatari officials have said the handover will not happen during the visit.
While the White House has not confirmed full details of the deal, Trump said the aircraft would serve as a temporary replacement for the aging Air Force One. Legal reviews by the White House and Department of Justice reportedly concluded that the gift complies with U.S. laws, including the Constitution’s restrictions on foreign gifts.
Nevertheless, the announcement has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, accused Trump of using the presidency for personal gain and insisted that Congress must approve such a gift. Raskin labeled the deal “a grift,” noting that under the Constitution, presidents cannot accept gifts from foreign states without Congressional consent.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to elaborate on the deal but maintained that any gift from a foreign government would be accepted in full compliance with the law.
The U.S. currently uses decades-old Boeing 747-200 aircraft as Air Force One, which have faced persistent mechanical issues. A long-delayed replacement program using updated 747-8 planes has been hindered by escalating costs and repeated delivery delays, now projected as late as 2027 or 2028.
