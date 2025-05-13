Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J&K Sports Council Cricket Academy Wins Inter-School T20

J&K Sports Council Cricket Academy Wins Inter-School T20


2025-05-13 02:04:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Sports Council Cricket Academy won the Inter School T20 Cricket Tournament Sheikhpora on Monday.

The JKSC academy boys defeated ARCC Cricket Club by six runs in the final match. Shariq Shafi was declared player of the match, he took four wickets.

The tournament was organised by Sheikh ul Aalam Sports Development Association Sheikhpora, Budgam.

