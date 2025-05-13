403
Jordan Aligns with Partners on Ending Syria Hostilities
(MENAFN) Jordan announced on Monday that it is collaborating with Turkey, Syria, other Arab nations, as well as the global community “to end Israel’s aggression” against Syrian land.
During a joint media briefing held in Ankara, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi appeared alongside his Turkish and Syrian peers, Hakan Fidan and Asaad al-Shaibani.
Safadi emphasized the collective stance of Amman, Ankara, and Damascus in advocating for “Syria’s security, stability, and sovereignty,” while also affirming their commitment to jointly addressing regional difficulties.
“We are coordinating with our brothers in Syria and Türkiye, as well as with fellow Arab nations and the international community, to put an end to Israeli aggression against Syria,” he additionally noted.
Safadi further expressed Jordan’s dedication to supporting the Syrian population, stating that the kingdom will exert all possible effort to ensure a future for Syrians marked by safety and dignity following prolonged hardship.
The Jordanian foreign minister said his dialogue with his Turkish and Syrian peers included pragmatic strategies to help Syria restore governance structures and foster economic cooperation.
They also reviewed approaches “to counter Daesh/ISIS and all forms of terrorism,” labeling such threats as shared concerns across the region.
He also reaffirmed Jordan’s consistent push for a sustainable truce in the Gaza Strip and an end to the “ongoing Israeli onslaught.”
According to recent figures, the relentless Israeli military campaign since October 2023 has resulted in the deaths of nearly 52,900 Palestinians in Gaza, with the majority being women and children.
