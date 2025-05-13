403
Trump Considers Lifting Syria Sanctions
(MENAFN) Leader Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is weighing the possibility of lifting American sanctions imposed on Syria.
The move is aimed at offering Damascus a "fresh start," according to the President.
Trump noted that this idea was brought to his attention by Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who urged the U.S. to withdraw its economic restrictions.
Trump also acknowledged ongoing diplomatic conversations with Turkey following the toppling of the Assad regime in December.
Speaking to the press at the White House, Trump said, "We're going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve. We may take them off of Syria because we want to give them a fresh start. But President Erdogan has asked me about that, many people have asked me about that."
He continued by pointing out that the current sanctions severely limit Syria’s opportunities for revival: "The way we have them sanctioned, it doesn't really give them much of a start. So we want to see if we can help them out. So we'll make that determination."
Trump’s remarks come as the international community increasingly hints at relaxing sanctions on Syria, in a broader effort to help the war-torn country recover from nearly a decade and a half of destructive conflict.
This shift in tone suggests a growing willingness among Western powers to support Syria's reintegration and reconstruction.
Adding to this momentum, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Wednesday that the European Union plans to gradually ease its own economic sanctions.
“I told the president that if he continues on his path, we will continue on ours: first, by gradually lifting European economic sanctions,” Macron declared during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Paris.
Macron also mentioned that the EU will begin a “process of persuasion” with Washington in hopes of aligning U.S. policy with Europe’s evolving stance.
Furthermore, he emphasized collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to develop a regional strategy aimed at encouraging Syria’s skilled population to return and contribute to national renewal.
