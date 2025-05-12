HCD, CARC Discuss Travel Regulations For Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) – Secretary-General of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), Muhannad Azzeh, met on Monday with Captain Haitham Misto, Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), to discuss a draft regulation aimed at enhancing services for travelers with disabilities.The meeting focused on implementing necessary measures to provide high-quality services at airports, including access to information and on-site assistance. This initiative aligns with Jordan's commitments under the 2025 Global Disability Summit, with both parties moving toward signing a memorandum of understanding and outlining implementation plans.The meeting also reinforced ongoing collaboration based on Article 36 of the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Law No. 20 of 2017), which mandates inclusive transport policies across land, sea, and air, ensuring accessible facilities and reasonable accommodations.Azzeh highlighted Jordan's advancements in disability rights, culminating in co-hosting the third Global Disability Summit in Berlin in April 2025, alongside Germany and the International Disability Alliance, under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the German Chancellor.He praised the efforts of CARC and Jordan Airports Company in improving services for travelers with disabilities and emphasized the importance of adopting global best practices and technologies for accessible airport infrastructure. He also pointed to the new national building code for accessibility as a milestone in inclusive design.Captain Misto reaffirmed CARC's commitment to enhancing services for persons with disabilities, including staff training in disability etiquette and aligning travel protocols with international standards. The draft regulation guarantees travelers' rights to dignity, information access, assistance within airports and aircraft, dedicated facilities, and accessible complaints procedures. It also outlines obligations for airport operators, airlines, and ground service providers, tailored to their respective roles.