Dr. Dennis Jackson Brings Non-Operating Orthopaedic Sports And Emergency Medicine Expertise To Crovetti Orthopaedic

Dr. Dennis Jackson Joins Crovetti Orthopaedics Team in Las Vegas, Nevada

Dr. Jackson's Arrival Expands Benefits for Patients Seeking Non-Surgical Solutions

- Dr. Dennis JacksonLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael J. Crovetti, Jr., DO is proud to welcome Dr. Dennis Nathaniel Jackson to the team at Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine . Beginning May 1, 2025, Dr. Jackson will see patients at both the Las Vegas and Henderson offices, offering a rare combination of specialties that further enhances the practice's comprehensive care.Bringing expertise in both Non-Operative Orthopaedic and Emergency Medicine, Dr. Jackson expands options for patients seeking non-surgical solutions to orthopaedic injuries. His dual background also allows him to guide those who ultimately pursue surgery-staying actively involved in their care throughout the process.“In a setting with so many talented surgeons, I can confidently refer my patients to the right specialist while continuing to support them during recovery,” says Dr. Jackson.“You don't get that kind of continuity working in the ER. My emergency medicine background gives me a unique perspective when working with patients managing orthopaedic injuries over the long term-and now I'll be able to do that in a clinical setting. That's what makes this opportunity so meaningful to me.”Dr. Jackson earned his BS in Biomedical Sciences from Central Michigan University and his MD from Wayne State University School of Medicine. He completed his Emergency Medicine residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He then pursued a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Utah, during which he discovered a deep passion for Orthopaedic Medicine. His opportunity to work with high school, college, and professional athletes in many sports resonated with his own background in basketball and outdoor sports.Throughout his career, Dr. Jackson has served in supervisory physician roles across diverse settings: from university hospitals and high-end ski resorts, to Detroit Emergency Rooms and rural medical facilities. Along the way, he expanded his skills in Emergency Medicine while also reaching out into the community to support multiple athletic events and provide leadership in various positions of responsibility.Raised in Marcellus, Michigan, Dr. Jackson grew up in a household deeply rooted in healthcare. His father, a Doctor of Internal Medicine, and his mother, a Nurse, provided constant inspiration through both their careers and their examples at home.One of his fondest memories include accompanying his family to church, where parishioners often approached his father for medical advice. His father always responded with patience and kindness, a quiet act of generosity that helped shape Dr. Jackson's own view of service and compassion.Another example was his mother encouraging him to become a Certified Nursing Assistant early in his medical education. That role gave him a deep appreciation for the critical importance of bedside manner-a quality that continues to shape his approach to patient care. Patients, colleagues, and mentors alike have long recognized it as a defining strength, and it's a distinction he carries into his daily practice with humility and purpose.Relocating to Las Vegas fulfills a long-time personal goal for Dr. Jackson. Drawn by the city's energy, diversity, and opportunities for growth, his professional path aligned with Dr. Crovetti's at exactly the right time.“We both had professional needs to fill,” Dr. Crovetti explains.“When we realized how closely our medical and ethical values aligned, everything just clicked for us both. Dr. Jackson brings an extraordinary skill set, a fresh perspective, and a real passion for patient care. He will not only be a valuable member of our team but will also continue teaching medical students and supporting local sports teams at all levels. I'm excited about what we'll accomplish together.”

