NZD/USD Signal Today: Consolidation Below $0.6000 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's NZD/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Idea
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $0.5828. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $0.5939 or $0.5978. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Either a short trade from a rejection of a resistance level, or a speculative long trade from a firm bullish bounce at $0.5828, could be interesting trades to take today if they set up.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Forex forecast on NZD/USD? Here's our list of the top 10 Forex brokers in the world worth checking out.
