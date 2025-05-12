Swiss Army Tests Weapons Systems For Long-Range Defence
Army chief Thomas Süssli uses the term“dissuasion” for this, army spokesman Stefan Hofer told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. This means that Switzerland must be able to credibly demonstrate that it is prepared to defend its sovereignty – on the ground, in the air and in cyberspace. The aim is to prevent a potential adversary from carrying out actions against Switzerland.“Being able to defend so as not to have to,” says Hofer. This was first reported by CH-Media newspapers.More More Why the Swiss army is training for an emergency in Austria
