Swiss Army Tests Weapons Systems For Long-Range Defence

The Swiss army is examining the acquisition of weapons systems and ammunition to defend the country's borders over longer distances. The new means are intended to signal to a potential enemy that an attack would be associated with high costs and risks. This content was published on May 12, 2025 - 13:30

Army chief Thomas Süssli uses the term“dissuasion” for this, army spokesman Stefan Hofer told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. This means that Switzerland must be able to credibly demonstrate that it is prepared to defend its sovereignty – on the ground, in the air and in cyberspace. The aim is to prevent a potential adversary from carrying out actions against Switzerland.“Being able to defend so as not to have to,” says Hofer. This was first reported by CH-Media newspapers.

