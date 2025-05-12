Ike’S Love & Sandwiches Unleashes The “KP Nasty” With Los Angeles Basketball Star Kelsey Plum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready, LA - a new powerhouse just hit the Ike's menu. Today, Ike's Love & Sandwiches is hyped to share the launch of the KP Nasty, an ace of a sandwich crafted in collaboration with Basketball All-Star and Los Angeles guard

Now a permanent part of the Ike's lineup, the KP Nasty (#1010) is a bold blend of flavors: Fried Chicken, BBQ sauce, honey mustard, purple slaw, cheddar cheese, and French dressing on Ike's signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right in. Want to go Kelsey Style ? Add a full order of pastrami to indulge in an extra punch of protein

“Basketball is nasty. This sandwich had to be, too,” said Plum.“It's got crunch, heat, flavor, and that little something extra. Just like me.”

For Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, this collab was a slam dunk.“Kelsey's a beast on the court and a total original - exactly the kind of person I love building a sandwich with,” said Ike.“The KP Nasty is wild, unexpected, and full of flavor. It's everything Ike's stands for. I eat it Kelsey Style.”

With the women's basketball season heating up and Kelsey lighting up the court in Los Angeles, the KP Nasty delivers the same swagger she brings to every game Ike's Love & Sandwiches continues its tradition of celebrating game-changers with sandwiches as stacked as those who inspire them.

The KP Nasty is available now at all Ike's Love & Sandwiches locations - and it's here to stay.

Get your head in the game at ikessandwiches.com and follow @ikessandwiches for the real MVPs of flavor.

# # # # #

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive“Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at . Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

Attachment

The KP Nasty served Kelsey Style at Ike's Love & Sandwiches

CONTACT: Brian Rosman Ike's Love & Sandwiches 323.443.7780 ...