REPLY: Storybent Enhances Digital Storytelling With AI-Powered Personalization Enabled By Storm Reply

CHICAGO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Reply , an AWS Premier Consulting Partner within the Reply Group, has partnered with Storybent , a boutique agency specializing in narrative-driven marketing, to develop an AI-powered solution for scalable content personalization. Built on Amazon Bedrock - AWS's Generative AI service - the solution helps Storybent efficiently adapt and distribute content across multiple channels for its clients, significantly reducing manual effort.

The system automatically transforms long-form thought leadership assets - such as white papers - into a wide range of marketing materials , including emails, social media ads, blog posts, and more. This allows Storybent to rapidly produce personalized content tailored to different formats and channels. To ensure quality and consistency, AI-driven knowledge management capabilities allow the solution to learn from client-specific knowledge bases. This enables Storybent to adjust writing styles for different audiences, align content with each client's editorial guidelines, and apply best practices optimized for email, blog, and social media formats.

By leveraging natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning models , the solution analyzes original content to extract key themes and messaging. Its contextual understanding allows Storybent to further tailor content by adjusting language, tone, and style to suit different industries, job roles, and brand voices. By automating much of the content creation process, Storybent can deliver personalized marketing assets at scale for its clients. This targeted approach not only improves audience engagement but also helps client brands reach more leads and nurture prospects throughout their marketing and sales cycles.

"At Storybent, we help professional services firms connect with clients through impactful storytelling," said Percy Wang, Founder at Storybent. "With Storm Reply's expertise, we can now scale content personalization, delivering high-quality, tailored experiences."

Learn more about the project here .

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in designing and implementing solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Structured as a network of highly specialized companies, Reply supports leading industrial groups in sectors such as Telco & Media, Industry and Services, Banking and Insurance, and Public Administration, helping define and develop business models enabled by new paradigms such as AI, Cloud Computing, Digital Media, and the Internet of Things. Reply's services include Consulting, System Integration, and Digital Services.

Storm Reply

Storm Reply specializes in the design and implementation of innovative Cloud-based solutions and services. Through consolidated expertise in the creation and management of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud solutions, Storm Reply supports important companies globally in the implementation of Cloud-based systems and applications. Storm Reply is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner.

Storybent is a boutique agency specializing in helping professional services organizations connect with clients in meaningful, measurable ways across the sales cycle. Storybent takes a narrative-driven approach to marketing communication – integrating traditional media touch-points with branded content. Their team's structure, methods and accelerators help them mobilize quickly to deliver results.

