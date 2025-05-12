Berryessa Gap Vineyards Welcomes Renowned Consultant Winemakers Sally Johnson Blum And Terah Bajjalieh

Sally Johnson Blum

WINTERS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Berryessa Gap Vineyards (BGV), an award-winning, family-owned winery nestled in the inner slope of the California Coast Range and Winters Highlands American Viticultural Area (AVA), is proud to announce the addition of two renowned winemakers to its team. Sally Johnson Blum has joined as the consultant winemaker for BGV's Highway 128 Wine Collection, while Terah Bajjalieh will serve as consultant winemaker for BGV's Legends Collection and Estate Collection wines.Sally Johnson Blum brings with her an extraordinary legacy in the world of fine winemaking grounded in both science and artistry. Since 1999, she has crafted exceptional wines across Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Washington State, California's Central Coast, and beyond. Before launching her consulting firm in 2023, Johnson Blum spent 15 years as winemaker at Pride Mountain Vineyards, eight years at St. Francis Winery, and gained early experience at Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville and St. Hallett Winery in South Australia.Johnson Blum holds dual degrees in French Literature and Biology from the University of Michigan and a Master's in Enology from UC Davis. Her wines have earned critical acclaim, including two 100-point scores from Robert Parker, multiple placements on Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines in the World list, and over 30 wines served at White House State Dinners. In recognition of her impact and trailblazing role in the industry, she was named one of Glamour magazine's“Top 10 Badass Female Winemakers.”“I am excited to lead the winemaking for the Highway 128 Collection,” said Johnson Blum.“It is great to be working with BGV owners Dan and Corinne whose dedication to this project underscores the Martinez family's deep roots in California's premium wine industry.” This collection showcases the best of the California iconic wine route's AVAs with four distinct wines: Pinot Noir from Anderson Valley, Chardonnay from Chalk Hill, Cabernet Sauvignon from Rutherford, and Petite Sirah from Winters Highlands.Terah Bajjalieh brings a globally informed and deeply thoughtful approach to her work with BGV's Legends and Estate Collection. Her hands-on winemaking experience began before graduate school, focusing on quality-driven production across acclaimed vineyards in California and abroad. After earning an M.S. degree in Viticulture and Enology in 2017 from Montpellier SupAgro in France, she continued honing her craft through vintages at Domaine de Montille in Burgundy and Chehalem Winery in Oregon.Known for her minimalist, terroir-driven style, Bajjalieh crafts wines that are elegant, vibrant, and expressive of their origins. She is the founder and winemaker of Terah Wine Co., a boutique label celebrated for its balance, transparency, and sense of place. Her innovative, intentional approach has earned her accolades from both wine critics and peers, establishing her as one of California's most exciting voices in contemporary winemaking and one of Wine Enthusiasts' Future 40 in 2024. That same year, she represented California winemaking on the national stage, pouring at the Secretary of State's reception at the historic Blair House.“The Legends Collection is a series of bold, small-lot, winemaker-selected red blends from estate grapes that honor old-world tradition, while the Estate Collection showcases the expressive varietals grown at BGV's Coble Ranch vineyard,” said Bajjalieh.“I'm excited to work with these wines and continue building on the legacy they represent.”“This is an incredibly exciting time for Berryessa Gap Vineyards,” said Corinne Martinez, President and COO of BGV.“Sally and Terah are visionary winemakers, each with a distinctive style and a deep commitment to crafting exceptional wines. Their talents align perfectly with our mission to produce wines of place, character, and excellence. We're honored to collaborate with them and confident their influence will resonate in every bottle.”Berryessa Gap Vineyards remains dedicated to showcasing the unique terroir of the Winters Highlands and elevating this AVA as a premier winegrowing region. With the addition of Sally Johnson Blum and Terah Bajjalieh, the winery is poised to reach new heights across its diverse wine collections.ABOUT BERRYESSA GAP VINEYARDSFounded in 2002, Berryessa Gap Vineyards is a family-owned, award-winning winery located in the Winters Highlands AVA. The vineyard lies on the inner slope of the California Coast Range, adjacent to Napa and Solano counties. With a terroir similar to the warmer and drier climate of the Mediterranean, fine red and white wines, including Barbera, Malbec, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tempranillo, Zinfandel, Albariño, Sauvignon Blanc, and Verdejo are produced.

