NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2025

In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2025, a conference call will be hosted on 13 May 2025 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG's website; investor.ntg.com .

