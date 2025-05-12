Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NTG Nordic Transport Group Publishes Interim Report For Q1 2025


2025-05-12 11:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 8 – 25
12 May 2025

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2025
The interim report for Q1 2025 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2025, a conference call will be hosted on 13 May 2025 at 10:00 AM CEST.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG's website; investor.ntg.com .

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:
Sebastian Rosborg,
Head of Investor Relations
+45 42 12 80 99
...
... |...

Attachments

NTG interim report Q1 2025

Attachments

  • Company announcement no. 8 2025
  • NTG Interim Report Q1 2025

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109538148

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search