Chapman Capital, Silverpine, Trimark Builders Launch Luxury Townhome Development, The Hanover, In Nashville's Germantown

Rendering of one building in Germantown's latest development The Hanover

Modern city living meets historic charm-The Hanover brings 40 luxury townhomes to Germantown, with rooftop terraces and walkable Nashville appeal.

- Ryan Chapman, Managing Partner at Chapman Capital, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chapman Capital, in partnership with SilverPine Real Estate and Trimark Builders, is pleased to announce the launch of The Hanover-a transformative 40-unit luxury city home development located in the heart of Germantown, one of Nashville's most vibrant and historically significant neighborhoods.Spanning an entire city block-from 3rd & Madison to Monroe-this $76 million project brings modern living to a storied setting, offering homebuyers a rare opportunity to own premium property just minutes from Downtown Nashville. Each city home, ranging from 2,200 to 4,000 square feet, features timeless interior finishes, rooftop terraces, and two-car garages, designed to meet the needs of families, professionals, and fun-sizers alike. Prices start at $1.7 million.“The Hanover reflects our commitment to thoughtful development that complements Germantown's character while adding a distinct new option to Nashville's urban living landscape,” said Jim Jacobs, Managing Partner at SilverPine Investments.“With transformative projects like the East Bank pedestrian bridge and Oracle's new campus on the horizon, this neighborhood is at a pivotal moment-and we're proud to help shape its future,” said Ryan Chapman, Managing Partner at Chapman Capital.The Nashville team of Old National Bank led the project's debt financing, reinforcing the strength of the project and the team's proven track record. WesBanco participated in the debt financing alongside Old National Bank.Located steps from the Neuhoff District, First Horizon Park, and a growing array of some of the city's best restaurants and shops, the development offers unmatched convenience and lifestyle appeal. The project's proximity to upcoming infrastructure, such as the East Bank pedestrian bridge to Oracle's new campus and the Tennessee Titans stadium redevelopment, further enhances its long-term value.The development team, with a proven track record of successful projects in Germantown, is confident in the market's strength and the community's bright future. Construction is slated to begin in mid-2025, with initial townhomes expected to be available in spring 2026.The development team has partnered with Compass RE to lead the exclusive sales efforts. For purchase opportunities and private tours, contact Grant Hammond or Brian Merrill.For more information about the project, please contact:Jim Jacobs...Hunter Kitchens...Ryan Chapman...Steven Ezell...Grant Hammond...Brian Merrill...About Chapman Capital:Chapman Capital is an investment firm and capital partner focused on driving growth and positive change across industries, including real estate, technology, healthcare, and more. Learn more at .About Trimark Builders:Steven Ezell and Mike Hartley, the principals of Trimark Builders, have been active in the Nashville real estate market for almost forty years. Trimark has completed three successful projects in Germantown and is excited about this unique project.About Compass RE:Compass is a nationally recognized real estate brokerage known for combining top-tier agents with industry-leading technology. In 2024, Compass achieved a record-breaking $231 billion in sales volume, securing its position as the number one brokerage in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year.About Old National:Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.About WesBanco, Inc.:With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our

Jim Jacobs

SilverPine

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.