$11.25+ Bn EVA Films (Standard, Anti-PID) Markets - Global Forecast To 2029: Emerging Applications In Agriculture, Particularly In Greenhouse Coverings And Agricultural Mulch Films


2025-05-12 10:46:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by the increasing demand for versatile and durable EVA films in solar panel encapsulation, where they provide critical protection and efficiency for photovoltaic modules. The market is also bolstered by strong growth in the construction and automotive sectors. Key market segments include standard EVA films, extrusion production methods, and solar panel encapsulation applications. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, especially in solar energy. Major players in the market include H.B. Fuller, 3M, and JA Solar Technology. The report offers in-depth analysis of market dynamics and competitive strategies.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EVA Films Market by Type (Standard EVA Film, Anti-PID EVA Films), Production Method (Extrusion, Casting), Application (Solar Panel Encapsulation, Lamination, Heat Seal), End-Use Industry (Renewable Energy, Packaging, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EVA Films market is projected to grow from USD 7.43 billion in 2024 to USD 11.26 billion by 2029, experiencing a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The market's expansion is attributed to the versatility and durability of EVA films in numerous applications, particularly in the booming solar energy industry, which relies on these materials for encapsulating photovoltaic (PV) modules to ensure long-term efficiency and protection.

The report segments the EVA Films market by type, form, end-use industry, and region, presenting a detailed analysis of key industry players. Insights into market drivers, opportunities, and challenges highlight significant trends and strategic growth opportunities.

Moreover, the demand for high-performance packaging, laminated glass, and protective films in construction and automotive sectors is fueling further market growth. Advances in polymer science have enhanced the thermal stability, adhesion, and UV resistance of EVA films, broadening their application scope. Rising middle-class populations and increased urbanization and industrialization in developing nations escalate EVA film consumption in consumer goods, boosting market demand.

Standard EVA Films are leading the type segment of the EVA Films market. Their rapid growth is due to their cost-effectiveness, balanced performance properties, and broad industry applicability. The films are celebrated for their flexibility, durability, and adhesion properties. High transparency and superior encapsulation properties contribute to their increasing popularity. Manufacturing ease and process compatibility make them a preferred choice for cost-efficient solutions.

Extrusion is emerging as the fastest-growing production method within the EVA Films market. The extrusion process allows for efficient, scalable production, yielding films with uniform properties, consistent thickness, and improved mechanical characteristics. Manufacturers favor extrusion due to its cost-effectiveness, reducing material waste and labor expenses while enhancing energy efficiency. Investment in innovative extrusion technologies, such as multi-layer co-extrusion, facilitates tailored production capabilities.

Solar Panel Encapsulation leads the application segment of the EVA Films market, driven by increasing attention to renewable energy technologies and the protective qualities of EVA films. The economic efficiency and processing benefits offered by EVA films make them the preferred choice among solar module manufacturers. Smoothing the lamination process and compatibility with automated systems enhances production efficiency and cuts costs, supporting the demand in the solar sector.

Renewable Energy is the fastest-growing end-use industry for EVA films. Global transitions towards clean energy solutions, along with supportive government policies, fuel this growth. The inherent qualities of EVA films, such as optical transparency, UV resistance, and durability, improve solar panel performance and longevity, making them indispensable in renewable applications.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing EVA films market, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and investments in renewable energy. Major players in the region, including China and India, are spearheading solar energy generation and electronics manufacturing, increasing EVA film demand. China's dominance in solar panel manufacturing notably contributes to the uptake of EVA films globally.

Interviews conducted with industry executives reveal that the EVA Films market includes major players such as H.B. Fuller (US), 3M (US), and JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd. (China), among others. The study provides a comprehensive competitive analysis showcasing company profiles, recent developments, and strategic insights.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report:

  • Industry analysis covering market trends and competitive landscape.
  • Emerging high-growth segments and regions in the EVA Films market.
  • Analysis of drivers like improved bond strength and thermal range, restraints like competition from alternatives, and opportunities in agriculture.
  • Market development insights into emerging markets and production capacities.
  • In-depth competitive assessment of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 251
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.43 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.26 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Use in Various Applications Driven by Superior Durability, Flexibility, and Resilience
  • Growth of Solar Energy Industry

Restraints

  • Competition from Other Materials with Similar Properties

Opportunities

  • Development of Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Eva Film Solutions
  • Emerging Applications in Agriculture, Particularly in Greenhouse Coverings and Agricultural Mulch Films

Challenges

  • Discoloration of Eva Films After Extended Exposure to Sunlight
  • Limited Recyclability of Eva Films Poses Environmental Challenges

Company Profiles

  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • 3M
  • Ja Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Co. Ltd.
  • Hangzhou First Applied Material Co. Ltd.
  • Shanghai Hiuv New Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Hanwha Group
  • Cybrid Technologies Inc.
  • Betterial
  • Mativ
  • Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Satinal Spa
  • Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH
  • Shenzhen Gaoren Electronic New Material Co. Ltd.
  • Huizhou Baojun Material Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Zonpak New Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Lucent Cleanenergy
  • Dr. Hans Werner Chemikalien
  • Hangzhou Xindongke Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Dana Poly, Inc.
  • E&N Film Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Fangding Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Huichi Industrial Development Co. Ltd.
  • Rich Big Enterprise Co. Ltd.
  • Novopolymers
  • Enerlite Solar Films India Private Limited
  • Crown Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
  • Fuyin Group

