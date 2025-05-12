IT Operations Management Software Market To Reach USD 134.98 Billion By 2032, Owing To A Surge In Cloud-Based Infrastructure Adoption | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising need for agile, automated IT infrastructure and the integration of AI in operations management is fueling market expansion. Pune, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Operations Management Software Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates the IT Operations Management Software Market size was valued at USD 52.34 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 134.98 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ”

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 52.34 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 134.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.17% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Managing Complex Multi-Cloud and Hybrid IT Environments Drives Demand for Advanced Operations Management Solutions.

The U.S. IT Operations Management Software Market reached a valuation of USD 15.36 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 39.81 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.16% from 2024 to 2030.This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, AI, and big data analytics, as well as the presence of leading ITOM software providers like IBM, Microsoft, and ServiceNow.

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Lead While SMEs Set the Pace in Growth

The Large Enterprises segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 74% of revenue share, owing to the size and complexity of IT landscapes that demand advanced management and operational control capability. These types of enterprises rely on integrated platforms that help them to automate monitoring, security, configuration, and compliance. When it has ostensibly become increasingly critical to keep operations running and make the most of what resources are available, ITOM tools provide greater visibility and command. Moreover, these platforms contribute to fewer downtimes, higher productivity, and lower total cost of ownership.

The Small & Medium Enterprises are anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth is driven by the ever-increasing availability of affordable cloud-based ITOM solutions. Since most SMEs find it challenging to maintain an in-house IT team, they are utilizing these tools to automate the critical functions like performance, incident resolution, and configuration management. Besides, these solutions are very flexible and scalable which means SMEs can react quickly to changing operational requirements and customer needs.

By Deployment: Cloud Deployment Dominates, While On-Premise Shows Speedy Uptake

The cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for 70% of the revenue share. Cloud-based ITOM solutions are one of the widely adopted options because of their scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Rapid deployment, lowered infrastructure costs, and zero-downtime updates to enterprises. Tools that provide visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, a must-have for modern digital businesses.

The on-premises segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Even though cloud solutions are gaining a lot of traction, there are still areas such as finance, healthcare, and government ones that require on-premise implementations due to data sovereignty, regulations, compliance, and security. Private cloud and edge computing are developing on-premise ITOM, which are high on performance, tailored to very specific requirements provide greater control over highly sensitive data. This explains its renewed popularity in organizations where security is a prime concern.

By Vertical: IT & Telecom Dominates; Retail & E-Commerce Grows Fastest

The IT & Telecom segment dominated the market and accounted for 24% of revenue share, owing to the requirement of the sector for strong and continuous IT services. These organizations are in a highly dynamic, technology-intensive environment having a tremendous need to constantly optimize the system. IT Operations Management software helps to automate all these tasks and manage large networks, and ensure the availability of services. AI and machine learning for on-the-spot analysis and proactive issue resolution empower IT & Telecom players to keep service levels high and operational costs low.

The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Such growth is based on the rapid digital shift of how consumers are shopping and the need for online systems to be running at all times. ITOM solutions assist these organizations in tracking digital storefronts, managing the complexities of omnichannel infrastructures, and aiding firms in ensuring consistency in the overall customer experience.

IT Operations Management Software Market Segmentation:

By Enterprise Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector Others

By Deployment



Cloud On-Premises

Key Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the IT Operations Management Software Market and accounted for 24% of revenue share, due to the early adoption of sophisticated IT infrastructure, as well as the presence of major tech companies and increasing demand for automation. With the focus on cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled ITOM tools, the U.S. is leading in the regional market, which will maintain its prominence in the forecast timeframe.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors include rapid digitalization, increased IT investments, and the increasing number of SMEs in countries like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the projects which require e-governance, smart cities, and the tech startups are boosting the demand for scalable and cost-efficient ITOM tools throughout the region.

Recent Developments in the IT Operations Management Software Market – 2024



In February 2024, ServiceNow introduced enhanced AI-driven features for its ITOM suite, including Now Assist, which leverages generative AI to provide alert analyses in Event Management, improving incident prediction and root cause analysis capabilities.

In March 2024, following its acquisition by Cisco, Splunk unveiled new observability tools integrated with its ITOM platform, enhancing real-time visibility for hybrid environments. ​ In January 2024, BMC Software launched HelixGPT, an AI-powered virtual assistant for IT operations, embedding generative AI into ITOM workflows to accelerate troubleshooting and enrich the operator experience.





