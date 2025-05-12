403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Expels Fifteen French Diplomats
(MENAFN) In a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions, Algeria's Foreign Ministry has summoned the French charge d'affaires stationed in Algiers and directed the expulsion of 15 French embassy personnel due to what it described as "serious breaches" of diplomatic protocol.
This action reflects worsening relations between the two countries.
According to a national news agency, which cited informed sources, Algerian authorities insisted on the "immediate deportation of all French employees who were hired under conditions that violated established procedures."
This implies that these staff members were employed in a manner inconsistent with agreed diplomatic processes.
The agency further reported that "the move comes in the wake of serious and repeated violations by the French side."
Among the infractions mentioned was the assignment of diplomatic and consular personnel "without prior notification or formal accreditation, in violation of international norms and bilateral agreements."
Such actions are seen by Algiers as a direct affront to diplomatic conventions.
The news agency noted that Algeria's response was also influenced by France's ongoing resistance to allowing holders of Algerian diplomatic passports to enter French territory, a stance viewed as a deliberate obstruction by the Algerian government.
Additionally, the expulsion list included two members of France’s Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Internal Security, who reportedly gained entry to Algeria using "fake diplomatic passports."
This raised serious concerns over covert operations and unauthorized presence within Algerian borders.
This incident follows a similar move in early April, when Algeria expelled 12 French embassy officials.
That decision was a countermeasure to the arrest of an Algerian consular staff member in Paris, allegedly connected to the abduction of an Algerian dissident.
In response, France expelled an equal number of Algerian diplomats and temporarily recalled its ambassador to Algiers for consultations.
This action reflects worsening relations between the two countries.
According to a national news agency, which cited informed sources, Algerian authorities insisted on the "immediate deportation of all French employees who were hired under conditions that violated established procedures."
This implies that these staff members were employed in a manner inconsistent with agreed diplomatic processes.
The agency further reported that "the move comes in the wake of serious and repeated violations by the French side."
Among the infractions mentioned was the assignment of diplomatic and consular personnel "without prior notification or formal accreditation, in violation of international norms and bilateral agreements."
Such actions are seen by Algiers as a direct affront to diplomatic conventions.
The news agency noted that Algeria's response was also influenced by France's ongoing resistance to allowing holders of Algerian diplomatic passports to enter French territory, a stance viewed as a deliberate obstruction by the Algerian government.
Additionally, the expulsion list included two members of France’s Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Internal Security, who reportedly gained entry to Algeria using "fake diplomatic passports."
This raised serious concerns over covert operations and unauthorized presence within Algerian borders.
This incident follows a similar move in early April, when Algeria expelled 12 French embassy officials.
That decision was a countermeasure to the arrest of an Algerian consular staff member in Paris, allegedly connected to the abduction of an Algerian dissident.
In response, France expelled an equal number of Algerian diplomats and temporarily recalled its ambassador to Algiers for consultations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment