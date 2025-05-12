403
Zelensky reports Ukraine’s readiness for peace talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he is anticipating Moscow to carry out a one-month ceasefire, adding that Kyiv was "ready" to talk with Russia on straightforward ceasefire conversations.
Zelensky commented following Russia's Vladimir Putin wanting to meet with Kyiv in Istanbul to discuss on the 12yh of May at the evening for a public briefing in the Kremlin.
However, Russia did not agree on a ceasefire.
While on a trip to Kyiv the presidents of France, the UK, Germany, and Poland with The United States leader Donald Trump backing, attempted to persuade Russia for a carried on truce as to begin starting from Monday.
Russia’s raid has continued on for longer than 3 years cause thousands of deaths.
Zelensky posted on social sites "there is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire -- full, lasting and reliable -- starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet."
