Winline Technology Debuts 1500V High-Voltage DC Module UXC150030 At Power2drive Europe 2025, Accelerating Global Green Energy Transition
Additionally, Winline Technology demonstrated the innovative value of its product lineup through live displays and scenario-based explanations. The bidirectional DC/DC power module UXC95050B, with a peak efficiency of 98.8% and dual-terminal voltage coverage of 200-950Vdc, serves as a core component for integrated solar-storage-charging systems and data center energy management. The high-power isolated module UXC100040, with an output range of 50-1000Vdc, addresses multi-vehicle fast charging and retired battery reuse needs. The liquid-cooled module LCR100040A combines IP50 protection with silent cooling technology to overcome challenges in corrosive and noise-sensitive environments. Meanwhile, the bidirectional AC/DC module UKG1K022, supporting a wide DC voltage range of 150-1000Vdc and AC voltage range of 260-530Vac, empowers V2G and smart energy networks.
To address Europe's critical energy challenges-grid instability and urgent renewable energy integration-Winline Technology aligns its innovations with market trends. As Europe accelerates the adoption of DC microgrids to reduce AC/DC conversion losses and system costs, the company is committed to advancing hybrid AC/DC grid solutions through modular and scenario-driven designs. Moving forward, Winline Technology will deepen collaborations with European energy enterprises to foster a more stable and cost-effective green energy ecosystem across the continent.
