403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Voices Support for Lebanon in Meeting with President Aoun
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Monday at the Bayan Palace, where Sheikh Fahad reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to supporting Lebanon.
Sheikh Fahad stated that Kuwaitis deeply respect Lebanon, and the two nations have established strong security cooperation, particularly in combating drug trafficking, which has led to the successful interception of several smuggling attempts.
He also condemned ongoing Israeli breaches of Lebanese sovereignty and reiterated Kuwait's support for Lebanon. The Kuwaiti leader expressed interest in visiting Lebanon, a gesture that President Aoun warmly welcomed.
Aoun expressed gratitude for Kuwait's unwavering support and highlighted the longstanding historical relationship between the two nations. He assured Kuwait of Lebanon’s commitment to continued cooperation, particularly in security.
Both leaders agreed to enhance bilateral ties by facilitating easier travel and strengthening overall cooperation.
Sheikh Fahad stated that Kuwaitis deeply respect Lebanon, and the two nations have established strong security cooperation, particularly in combating drug trafficking, which has led to the successful interception of several smuggling attempts.
He also condemned ongoing Israeli breaches of Lebanese sovereignty and reiterated Kuwait's support for Lebanon. The Kuwaiti leader expressed interest in visiting Lebanon, a gesture that President Aoun warmly welcomed.
Aoun expressed gratitude for Kuwait's unwavering support and highlighted the longstanding historical relationship between the two nations. He assured Kuwait of Lebanon’s commitment to continued cooperation, particularly in security.
Both leaders agreed to enhance bilateral ties by facilitating easier travel and strengthening overall cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment