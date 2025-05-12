With $4.3B Under Management, Stash Secures $146M Series H To Lead The Next Era Of AI-Driven Financial Guidance

New investment affirms confidence in co-founders' leadership that brought Stash to profitability and their vision to make wealth-building accessible to all

After 10 years of growth, Stash launches Money Coach AI to translate complex investment strategies into real-time personal guidance

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash , the revolutionary platform helping millions build financial futures, announced today that it has secured $146 million in an oversubscribed new Series H funding through a round led by Goodwater Capital, with participation from returning investors Union Square Ventures, StepStone Group, Serengeti, and the University of Illinois Foundation, as well as funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. This new capital will accelerate Stash's mission to make expert financial guidance accessible to everyone and deepen Stash's investment in AI to transform its financial guidance capabilities.

This latest infusion also underscores strong investor confidence in Stash's strategy and business model under the leadership of co-founders and co-CEOs Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson, who recently returned to Stash to lead the next phase of growth for the company. Under their leadership, Stash has achieved profitability, strengthened its core subscription model, and elevated its AI capabilities. With 1.3 million paying subscribers and $4.3 billion in assets under management, Stash continues to redefine financial inclusion – empowering everyday Americans with personalized, AI-driven financial advice at scale.

"This new funding is a resounding vote of confidence in Stash's vision for the future of personal finance," said Robinson. "For a decade, Stash has helped millions take control of their financial futures. Now, we're doubling down-transforming how people save, invest, and build long-term wealth with AI-powered intelligence at the core. We're just getting started."

Money Coach AI: Personal Financial Advice for Everyone

The investment will accelerate product innovation, drive subscriber growth, and further develop Stash's AI capabilities. Central to this strategy is Money Coach AI, an advanced financial guidance platform that translates expert-level investing strategies into real-time, personalized recommendations for everyday users. Since its recent launch, Money Coach AI has already reshaped how millions of Americans engage with their money and think about their personal finances. From helping customers pick their first investment to providing personalized diversification guidance, Money Coach AI helps customers get started and make saving and investing a habit that sticks.

With 2.2 million user interactions already,1 Money Coach AI will serve as the cornerstone of Stash's renewed commitment to help users build savings, invest consistently, and make smart financial decisions. Notably, 1 in 4 customers who interact with Money Coach AI go on to take a positive action, such as making an investment, depositing funds, diversifying, or turning on or adjusting Auto-Stash, within 10 minutes of interaction, demonstrating its tangible impact on behavior.2

"For too long, financial advice has been out of reach for everyday people," said Krieg. "Stash's mission has always been to change that. Now, by leveraging the power of AI, Stash is helping people take control of their money, understand their options, build real wealth, and secure their financial future, no matter where they're starting from."

Stash's Next Era

The first wave of fintech focused primarily on access. Now, Stash is tackling the next challenge: delivering expert-level, personalized advice – what to do, when to do it, and how to do it. Through its scalable approach, Stash is demonstrating that AI can do more than automate; it can empower users by helping them make informed financial decisions in real-time.

"With Brandon and Ed leading the way, Stash is laser-focused on innovation, growth, and setting a new industry standard," said Chi-Hua Chien, Founder & Managing Partner at Goodwater Capital. "Stash isn't just using AI to enhance its platform-it's using AI to transform how people engage with their money. The company's momentum is undeniable, and we are proud to support this next frontier in fintech."

A Decade of Success with the Best Yet to Come

As Stash celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the company reflects on a decade of helping millions of Americans break down financial barriers and build wealth. Now, with fresh capital, Stash is doubling down on that mission – not just the wealthy – can build and sustain long-term financial success.

For more information about Stash, visit .

About Stash

Stash is a financial platform dedicated to empowering people to invest and build better lives. Stash's plans-starting at just $3 a month-unlock access to a suite of simple, automated solutions designed to help people find security and peace of mind through saving and investing. The company's full suite of products and services includes StashWorks , a financial wellness benefit for employers that provides guidance and easy access to short- and long-term saving; the Stock-Back® Debit Card, delivering up to 5% Stock-Back on everyday purchases3. As of February 2025, customers who Auto-Stash have 9x more (900%) in their accounts after one year compared to customers who don't Auto-Stash. Stashers rely on Stash for timely education, expert advice, and clear next steps to help them grow their money and achieve lifelong goals. Learn more at .

