TELFAIR MUSEUMS UPDATES CHILDREN’S ART MUSEUM WITH NEW EXHIBITION: THE WORLD OF WILLIAM O. GOLDING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAVANNAH, GA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfair Museums announces a significant update to its Children's Art Museum (CAM) with the opening of a new immersive exhibition on May 10, 2025 at the Jepson Center (207 W York Street), which is sure to inspire all generations. This exhibition focuses on the art of Savannah artist and sailor William O. Golding (1874-1943) and is the first new initiative since CAM opened in 2023.

The World of William O. Golding incorporates a host of new interactive experiences which will entice children and lead visitors of all ages through the remarkable story of this artist whose seafaring adventures of 49 years inspired his distinctive maritime drawings. New exhibits by FREN Inc. bring Golding's pencil and crayon drawings to life in animations that visitors of all ages will enjoy.

“William O. Golding's life story is as extraordinary as the art he created, and it is an honor to bring his vision to life in this immersive exhibition,” said David Brenneman, Executive Director of Telfair Museums.“We hope The World of William O. Golding sparks imagination and inspires creativity in every child who experiences it.”

Golding's colorful life and art were documented in a 2022 book and exhibition produced by Telfair Museums. Golding, an African American seaman, was tricked aboard a sailing ship as a youth on the Savannah waterfront and eventually became a seasoned sailor who served on ships of all types from a whaler to a man o' war to luxury steam yachts. Telfair's collection of 23 of the artist's drawings and works from other collections reproduced in the exhibition depict a variety of ships, as well as ports near and far that Golding visited across the globe. An immersive LED wall will allow participants to guide their own animated ship to follow Golding's journeys, exploring geography, weather, and maritime technology as seen by one of Savannah's most unique artists.

In July 2023, Telfair Museums welcomed the public to its newest addition: the Telfair Children's Art Museum in the Jepson Center. The culmination of a years-long project, the museum partnered with Savannah design firm FREN Inc. to create a transformative space that ignites creativity and inspires children of all ages. CAM visitors can enjoy hands-on activities in the open play spaces of the Family Lounge and the Toddler Area, before immersing themselves in a state-of-the-art, interactive exhibition. Admission to CAM is included with regular admissions.

About Telfair Museums

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah's National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit

