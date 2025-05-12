Commvault And Deloitte Forge Strategic Alliance To Help Enhance Cyber Resilience And Incident Response

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte. Together, Commvault and Deloitte aim to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats by becoming more resilient, enabling the enterprise of the future.

In today's digital landscape, there is an urgent need for incident response and comprehensive cyber resilience strategies. In fact, in Deloitte Global's Future of Cyber 4th edition survey , 43% of US respondents cited keeping pace with the evolving threat landscape as one of the top strategic challenges to contend with. The escalating sophistication and frequency of cyber threats necessitates that enterprises adopt end-to-end cyber resilience measures to safeguard critical assets and maintain operational integrity.

By integrating Commvault's advanced cyber resilience solutions with Deloitte's cyber defense and response capabilities and breadth of industry experience , the alliance offers joint clients broad capabilities for cyber threat management, encompassing proactive prevention, detection, response, and recovery.

Commvault and Deloitte are working together to help businesses maintain operational continuity before, during, and after a cyber incident.



Before an attack: Commvault and Deloitte assist organizations in understanding and defining their minimum viability – the critical set of applications, assets, processes, and people required to operate their business following an attack or outage. Once defined, Commvault's Cleanroom Recovery can assist enterprises in assessing their minimum viability and testing their recovery plans in advance, so they know when they're attacked, they can rapidly recover.

During an attack: Deloitte's cyber risk services combined with Commvault's AI-enabled anomaly detection capabilities help joint clients identify and mitigate potential threats before they escalate. Post-attack: Deloitte's incident response capabilities combined with the Commvault Cloud platform – which includes unique resilience offerings like Cloud Rewind , Clumio Backtrack , and Cleanroom Recovery , help organizations quickly recover, minimize downtime, and operate in a state of continuous business.

"Our strategic alliance with Deloitte represents a significant advancement in cyber resilience," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer at Commvault. "By combining Commvault's cyber resilience technologies with Deloitte's deep technical knowledge in cyber detection and response, we are creating a formidable defense for our joint customers against today's most sophisticated cyber threats."

This collaboration is designed to scale with the evolving needs of enterprises, offering adaptive solutions that protect businesses as they grow. With deep industry experience, Commvault and Deloitte bring specialized insights to help enhance both protection and recovery efforts, aiding organizations to navigate cyber threats with confidence.

"In an era where cyber threats are more pervasive than ever, our collaboration with Commvault aims to advance cyber resilience for our joint clients," said David Nowak, Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Together, we are offering a strategic and broad solution that not only helps our clients fortify their defenses but also helps with recovering from outages and cyberattacks."

