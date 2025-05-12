Quantum Biopharma Announces Completion Of Dosing In 90-Day Repeated Dose Oral Toxicity And Toxicokinetic Studies For Lucid-MS For Multiple Sclerosis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“” or the“”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, today announced that dosing of drug has completed in 90-day oral toxicity and toxicokinetic studies for Lucid-21-302 (Lucid-MS) for Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”). These studies were commissioned to provide data to support an IND application with the US FDA.

“We are very pleased to have completed dosing in these toxicity studies as this advances the Lucid-21-302 drug development program,” said Dr. Andrzej Chruscinski, Vice-President, Scientific and Clinical Affairs at Quantum Biopharma.“Reports from these studies will support an IND application, which we hope to submit before the end of the year.”

Zeeshan Saeed, CEO of Quantum BioPharma added,“We are excited about potential of Lucid-21-302 as a new first-in-class treatment for Multiple Sclerosis. By completing these toxicity studies, we are now closer to initiating a Phase 2 trial of Lucid-21-302 in people with MS.”

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“ Lucid ”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzdTM and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“ Celly Nutrition ”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 22.95% (as of December 31, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at . The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzdTM until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.

For more information on Quantum BioPharma, please visit .

