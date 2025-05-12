Produce Now And Clean Food Initiative Launch Statewide Program To Bring Clean, Pesticide-Free Food To Oklahoma Schools

Growing Healthier Kids, Stronger Communities, and a Better Tomorrow.

- Shannon IllingworthTULSA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Produce Now , a national leader in modular indoor agriculture, has partnered with the Clean Food Initiative , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to food education and sustainability, to launch a bold campaign to bring fresh, pesticide-free produce to schools across Oklahoma-starting in Tulsa.Together, the organizations aim to address an urgent problem: over 90% of Oklahoma's fruits and vegetables are imported, often arriving days or weeks after harvest and carrying harmful pesticide residues. According to a Consumer Reports 2025 special report, leafy greens like romaine lettuce were among the top 10 riskiest foods on store shelves today, citing contamination, unsafe farming practices, and long-distance transport as primary causes.A recent article in The Atlantic adds further weight to these concerns. Experts quoted in the report-including Dr. James E. Rogers, Director of Food Safety Research at Consumer Reports-warn that“bagged salads are among the most problematic produce items in the U.S. food system,” due to bacterial outbreaks and systemic flaws in large-scale agriculture. The article highlights how leafy greens grown for mass distribution are particularly vulnerable to E. coli and Listeria contamination-problems that modular, hyper-local growing can help solve.Produce Now utilizes GrowPods-modular indoor farms using filtered water and organic nutrients-to provide a clean, safe, and scalable alternative. These soil-free systems eliminate the need for pesticides or herbicides, and their controlled environments allow year-round farming with consistent quality and traceability.“Oklahomans deserve access to food that's not only fresh, but safe, traceable, and locally grown,” said Bree Boggio, co-founder of Produce Now.“This partnership is about giving consumers the power to choose better, and giving our youth the knowledge to lead that change.”As part of the initiative, GrowPods will be placed at or near local schools and community centers where they will serve dual purposes: growing clean, nutrient-dense produce for lunch programs, and educating students about sustainable farming, food safety, and nutrition. By involving students in every step of the process-from planting seeds to harvesting meals-this program empowers them to make better food choices and lays the foundation for long-term health and food literacy.“We're not just growing food,” added Shannon Illingworth, founder of the Clean Food Initiative.“We're growing awareness, responsibility, and healthier futures - one student, one harvest, one meal at a time.”The partnership has three core objectives:1.Deliver Clean, Fresh Produce to Schools – Using GrowPods to supply pesticide-free, locally grown greens and vegetables to school cafeterias and youth centers across Oklahoma.2.Educate the Next Generation – Offering hands-on training in agriculture, nutrition, and sustainability to empower students and fight childhood obesity.3.Raise General Public Awareness – Highlighting the public health risks of industrial farming and promoting Oklahoma-grown alternatives.To make this vision a reality, the organizations are seeking support from Oklahoma companies, philanthropic organizations, family trusts, local investors, and all who care about children's health and food security. The goal is to raise $100,000 to deploy initial GrowPods and launch accompanying educational programs.“Together, we have the power to rewrite the story of food in Oklahoma - to replace chemicals with care, long-haul trucks with local hands, and helplessness with hope. With every dollar donated, you're not just funding a garden - you're planting seeds of resilience, of dignity, of a healthier generation.” Illingworth added.“Let's grow more than produce. Let's grow promise. Let's grow pride. Let's grow a future where every child knows what clean food tastes like - and knows they helped grow it.”Join us. Support the movement. And help bring the roots of real change to our schools, our tables, and our children's hearts.To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visitThe future is growing - be part of it.

Shannon Illingworth

Produce Now

+1 405-441-0643

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.