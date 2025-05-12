403
Paris ‘whispers’ regarding fixing relations with Moscow
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has suggested that many French officials privately share the views of their citizens who do not want to jeopardize their relationship with Moscow by supporting what he called the "Nazi regime" in Kiev. Speaking on Friday, Lavrov revealed that Moscow has received informal signals indicating that Paris is keen on mending ties with Russia.
Lavrov stated that these messages are often conveyed discreetly, reflecting a desire to address the issues between the two nations. While acknowledging the tension caused by the Ukraine conflict, he pointed out that the ongoing presence of French companies in Russia, despite various challenges, speaks to the enduring connection between the countries.
The foreign minister emphasized that many people in France understand the situation and do not want to sacrifice their longstanding friendship with Russia for the uncertain rewards of supporting Ukraine. He also criticized what he referred to as misleading and oversimplified portrayals of the Ukraine conflict, accusing France of playing a significant role in steering Ukraine toward confrontation with Russia.
Lavrov further praised French-Russian businessman Emmanuel Quidet for his efforts in promoting Franco-Russian relations, noting that despite political tensions, numerous French firms have continued operations in Russia, a decision Lavrov believes was the right one.
Despite France’s active support for Ukraine during the conflict, including advocating for a potential military intervention, recent reports suggest that some of the strongest proponents of deploying troops have grown less eager, as disagreements have surfaced within the group of Ukraine's supporters. Moscow has firmly opposed any NATO troop involvement in Ukraine under any circumstances.
