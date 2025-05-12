UAE Cybersecurity Council And E& UAE To Launch Al Ain Innovation Centre For Emerging Tech And Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Centre will serve as a national hub for applied research, emerging technologies, and entrepreneurship in support of the UAE's innovation agenda

Dubai, May 2025 – The UAE Cybersecurity Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE, the telecoms arm of the global technology group e&, to launch the Al Ain Innovation Centre. This strategic partnership, announced at GISEC Global 2025, marks a significant milestone in the UAE's digital journey, cementing its position as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation, and a knowledge-based economy.

The Al Ain Innovation Centre will serve as a collaborative platform for applied research, talent development, and startup enablement across critical technology domains, including AI, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, and intelligent device development. It will empower technology companies, research and academic institutions, and public and private sector organisations to co-create solutions within a connected innovation ecosystem aligned with the UAE's national goals.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, said:“The launch of the Al Ain Innovation Centre marks a significant milestone in advancing the UAE's global leadership in cutting-edge technologies and cybersecurity. In partnership with e& UAE, this visionary initiative establishes a vital platform for cultivating national talent and building a resilient digital economy. By fostering innovation, collaboration, and skills development across government, industry, and academia, the Centre will empower entrepreneurs and professionals alike. We are proud to contribute to this strategic national effort, paving the way for a more secure, sustainable, and future-ready digital landscape.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, added:“The launch of Al Ain Innovation Centre will be a key enabler of the UAE's vision to become a global beacon for innovation and emerging technologies. It will provide a collaborative space where bold ideas are matched with the right resources to turn them into impactful solutions that shape society and drive economic growth. We're proud to partner with the UAE Cybersecurity Council in accelerating innovation and providing a digital incubator for two of our nation's fundamental pillars for a sustainable knowledge economy: entrepreneurship and education.”

The Centre's purpose is to bring together AI engineers, cybersecurity professionals, autonomous systems experts, and device innovators under one roof. It will offer integrated support programmes in partnership with academia and government, enabling participants to gain advanced technical skills, access real-world research environments, and co-develop commercially viable solutions.

It will also serve as a key platform for national educational initiatives, working with universities and public institutions to build talent pipelines and deliver future-ready curricula that address the evolving needs of industry.

The launch of the Al Ain Innovation Centre underscores the shared commitment of the UAE Cybersecurity Council and e& UAE to fostering a technology-driven economy by equipping diverse segments of society with access to resources, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities.

Both new and existing startups will benefit from dedicated incubation tracks, receiving support in areas such as idea validation, business model development, funding access, and go-to-market strategy. These efforts are designed to maximise entrepreneurial success and contribute to national economic diversification.

The Centre also aligns with the UAE's broader innovation and digital economy strategies, including the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National Innovation Strategy. By integrating infrastructure, education, and emerging technologies, the Al Ain Innovation Centre will help position the UAE as a global leader in applied innovation.

The Al Ain Innovation Centre embodies a bold vision to establish a global Centre of Excellence for innovation and entrepreneurship, where transformative ideas are brought to life to support future-ready business models, improve quality of life, and reinforce the UAE's status as a leading technology hub in the region and the world.

About e& UAE:

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE's future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.