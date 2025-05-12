403
Kremlin declares Trump envoy arriving for discussions with Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed. The meeting is part of a broader diplomatic initiative by Washington to advance a peace deal aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.
This marks Witkoff’s fourth trip to Russia in recent months, during which he has engaged in high-level discussions with senior Russian officials, including President Putin. The talks reflect growing momentum toward a negotiated resolution between Moscow and Washington.
The reported US proposal includes formal recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, a halt to Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, and a de facto freeze of the front lines, recognizing Russia's control over parts of four regions previously under Ukrainian authority. The deal also proposes a phased easing of Western sanctions against Russia.
However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has rejected the plan, particularly the clause recognizing Crimea as Russian territory. Trump responded by warning that Zelensky's refusal to engage could lead to Ukraine's total collapse.
Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped a Ukraine-focused meeting in London this week, which was later postponed indefinitely after Zelensky’s rejection of key terms in the proposal. The UK Foreign Office confirmed the delay, although lower-level technical discussions are set to continue.
