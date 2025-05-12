403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Lebanon Hold Official Rounds Of Talks At Bayan Palace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and visiting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun headed on Monday the official rounds of talks between Kuwait and Lebanon at Bayan Palace.
The talks were held in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and senior officials from both countries.
In a statement, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said the talks focused on ties and means to develop them on all possible domains.
He added that the recent developments in Lebanon were also on the table of discussions, noting that the meeting affirmed that Lebanon had a historic chance to rebuild and develop as to achieve the aspirations of the Lebanese people.
Top issues of mutual concern, ways to boost Arab cooperation, and latest developments on the regional and international domains were also touched on, said the minister. (end)
gta
The talks were held in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and senior officials from both countries.
In a statement, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said the talks focused on ties and means to develop them on all possible domains.
He added that the recent developments in Lebanon were also on the table of discussions, noting that the meeting affirmed that Lebanon had a historic chance to rebuild and develop as to achieve the aspirations of the Lebanese people.
Top issues of mutual concern, ways to boost Arab cooperation, and latest developments on the regional and international domains were also touched on, said the minister. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment