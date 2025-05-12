US, UK Discuss Tensions Between India And Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New York/Washington- The US has discussed the current situation between India and Pakistan with the UK, emphasising the need for both neighbours to maintain the“ceasefire”.
India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect on Saturday.
In a readout, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday.
“On India-Pakistan, the Secretary and Foreign Secretary Lammy emphasised the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate. The Secretary expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications,” the readout added.
Rubio also reaffirmed the US position on the Russia-Ukraine war, saying“our top priority remains bringing an end to the fighting and an immediate ceasefire.”
Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
