Security director claims Ukraine enrolling terrorists for assaults in Russia
(MENAFN) Sergey Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's National Security Council, has claimed that Ukrainian military intelligence is recruiting migrants and other individuals within Russia to carry out significant attacks. He referenced the deadly assault on Moscow's Crocus City Hall in March 2023, where gunmen opened fire and set the venue on fire, resulting in 145 deaths and over 550 injuries. The terrorist group ISIS-K (Islamic State-Khorasan) took responsibility for the attack, which is considered one of the deadliest in recent Russian history. The attackers, who were Tajik nationals, were captured while attempting to flee toward the Ukrainian border.
Shoigu reported that Russian authorities arrested 45 individuals linked to the attack and accused Ukrainian military intelligence of actively recruiting members from international terrorist organizations, including among migrants. These recruits are reportedly receiving extensive support, including training and equipment, to carry out high-profile attacks, such as the Crocus City Hall assault.
The Russian security chief further emphasized the continuing threat posed by international terrorist groups, which are attempting to establish covert cells and networks in Russia, especially in the North Caucasus region. He also highlighted concerns over Western involvement, alleging that the West is using terrorist organizations to undermine Russia's influence in critical geopolitical areas, including Central and South Asia, the South Caucasus, Transnistria, the Middle East, and Africa.
Russia's Investigative Committee previously suggested that the attack on Crocus City Hall was orchestrated by intelligence agencies from an "unfriendly country" aiming to destabilize Russia. Additionally, Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), has warned of increasing cooperation between Ukrainian and Western intelligence services in recruiting individuals for high-profile criminal acts inside Russia.
