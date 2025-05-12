403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia's Air Power Soars with Latest Su-35S Fighter Aircraft Delivery
(MENAFN) A new batch of Su-35S multi-role fighter aircraft has been delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced on Monday.
The state-of-the-art 4++ generation fighter jets completed extensive factory testing and operational evaluations before being handed over to the Russian Aerospace Forces, according to UAC, which operates under the Rostec State Corporation.
The Su-35S is designed for achieving air superiority and engaging both land and sea-based targets at significant ranges, in all weather conditions, and during both day and night operations.
UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said that the company is meeting its obligations for combat aircraft production as outlined in the 2025 schedule.
He added, “Our plants are meeting the targets set by the state defense order. We are also expanding production infrastructure to support future deliveries.”
The company also noted that additional shipments of Su-35S, Su-34, and Su-57 aircraft are currently in the production process.
The state-of-the-art 4++ generation fighter jets completed extensive factory testing and operational evaluations before being handed over to the Russian Aerospace Forces, according to UAC, which operates under the Rostec State Corporation.
The Su-35S is designed for achieving air superiority and engaging both land and sea-based targets at significant ranges, in all weather conditions, and during both day and night operations.
UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said that the company is meeting its obligations for combat aircraft production as outlined in the 2025 schedule.
He added, “Our plants are meeting the targets set by the state defense order. We are also expanding production infrastructure to support future deliveries.”
The company also noted that additional shipments of Su-35S, Su-34, and Su-57 aircraft are currently in the production process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment