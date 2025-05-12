403
PKK Dissolves Itself, Ending 40 Year Conflict In Turkiye
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has decided to dissolve itself in Turkiye, ending a 40-year armed conflict, according to Turkish media Monday.
Firat News Agency, which is close to the party, said the decisions were made at the conclusion of PKK's 12th congress held last week in northern Iraq, at the invitation of its leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned in Turkiye for 26 years.
It added that the congress decided to dissolve the PKK's organizational structure and end the armed conflict and all activities carried out in the party's name, believing it has accomplished its "historic mission."
According to PKK, Kurdish political parties would aim to develop Kurdish democracy and ensure the formation of a democratic Kurdish nation, and that Turkish-Kurdish relations need to be reevaluated.
Turkiye's Justice and Development Party (AKP) said it was an important step towards achieving the goal of a violence-free Turkiye.
AKP added that Turkish government institutions would closely monitor the process on the ground and present its stages to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (end)
