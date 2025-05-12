Ambitious Al Sadd Eye Treble After Qatar Cup Triumph

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coach Felix Sanchez gave Al Sadd only a brief moment to savour their Qatar Cup triumph, with the Wolves already refocusing on their next mission – clinching the Amir Cup to complete a remarkable domestic treble.

The Wolves came out on top in a thrilling final on Saturday, edging past arch-rivals Al Duhail 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. The hard-fought victory secured their second title of the season, having already claimed the Falcon Shield as Qatar Stars League champions.

Now, Al Sadd have their sights firmly set on adding a third trophy to their cabinet. On the night of their latest success, Sanchez made it clear the celebration would be short-lived.“We'll celebrate tonight, but tomorrow we start preparing for our next match,” he said.

That sentiment was echoed by the players, who are determined to end their campaign on a high by lifting the prestigious Amir Cup.

“We are happy to win our second trophy this season. This victory gives us the opportunity to regroup and prepare for the next stage - the Amir Cup, which is a cherished tournament for us,” said Al Sadd captain Hassan Al Haydos.

“We aim to continue performing at this level in the most prestigious tournament to win more trophies for the club.”

Al Sadd are not only defending champions but also chasing a record-extending 20th Amir Cup title. They face Al Gharafa in the quarter-finals on Wednesday at Al Thumama Stadium.

Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham, the hero of the Qatar Cup final with two penalty saves, said:“The Amir Cup means a lot to all of us, and we will give everything we have to try and win it.”

Defender Paulo Otavio also underlined the team's ambition.“We're determined to keep going and deliver our best in the Amir Cup to finish the season on a high,” he said.

The Amir Cup quarter-final stage kicks off tomorrow, with Al Ahli facing Al Shahania and Umm Salal meeting Al Shamal. Al Rayyan will take on Al Duhail in the second quarter-final on Wednesday.