EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Ibrahim Oezarslan appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Nordex

12.05.2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 12 May 2025. The Management Board of Nordex Group has appointed Ibrahim Oezarslan to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1st May 2025. In this capacity, he will oversee all Global Sales and Project Execution activities of the Nordex Group, with Managing Directors from all regions reporting to him. He will continue to report to José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. "We are delighted that Ibrahim Oezarslan will be taking on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Nordex," explains José Luis Blanco. "Ibrahim's more than 25 years of experience at Nordex, most of them in various customer-facing management positions, his impressive track-record and his deep understanding of the industry across functions and regions, will provide invaluable support as we continue to grow our business." Prior to assuming his new role, Ibrahim Oezarslan was CEO of the Nordex Group's Division Europe, where the company is market leader. Ibrahim Oezarslan has held several senior management positions in Service, Operations and Sales. He holds a master's degree in civil engineering from Aarhus University School of Engineering and began his career in 1995 as a project engineer working on civil engineering projects in Germany and Denmark. About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact for press inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: 040 / 300 30 – 1141

... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

...

12.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2134686

End of News EQS News Service