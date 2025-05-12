403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European presidents refuse US suggestion on Crimea
(MENAFN) European leaders have reportedly dismissed a US proposal to formally recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea as part of a draft peace agreement aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. According to the outlet, European officials warned that accepting such a condition could fracture NATO and force Ukraine’s allies to choose between aligning with Washington or continuing their support for Kiev.
The proposal, put forward by US President Donald Trump’s team, is said to present Ukraine with a take-it-or-leave-it offer that includes US recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. US Vice President J.D. Vance has also floated the idea of freezing the conflict along current frontlines.
A senior European diplomat told the FT that the US plan was “impossible” to accept, while an EU official emphasized that Crimea and Ukraine’s NATO ambitions are “red lines” for Europe.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has rejected any negotiations over Crimea, citing constitutional barriers to giving up the territory. Trump has criticized Zelensky’s hardline position, warning that it is obstructing peace efforts. He argued that Ukraine could either accept peace or continue fighting for years and risk losing more.
European and NATO officials cited by the FT said that any unilateral US move to recognize Crimea or lift sanctions on Russia could trigger major divisions within the Western alliance.
While the Trump administration has expressed frustration with the lack of progress and hinted at withdrawing from the peace process, it has also stated that negotiating with Russia has been easier than dealing with Zelensky. Moscow, for its part, has welcomed Washington’s efforts to broker peace but maintains that Kiev and its European supporters are unwilling to end the conflict and are obstructing negotiations.
The proposal, put forward by US President Donald Trump’s team, is said to present Ukraine with a take-it-or-leave-it offer that includes US recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. US Vice President J.D. Vance has also floated the idea of freezing the conflict along current frontlines.
A senior European diplomat told the FT that the US plan was “impossible” to accept, while an EU official emphasized that Crimea and Ukraine’s NATO ambitions are “red lines” for Europe.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has rejected any negotiations over Crimea, citing constitutional barriers to giving up the territory. Trump has criticized Zelensky’s hardline position, warning that it is obstructing peace efforts. He argued that Ukraine could either accept peace or continue fighting for years and risk losing more.
European and NATO officials cited by the FT said that any unilateral US move to recognize Crimea or lift sanctions on Russia could trigger major divisions within the Western alliance.
While the Trump administration has expressed frustration with the lack of progress and hinted at withdrawing from the peace process, it has also stated that negotiating with Russia has been easier than dealing with Zelensky. Moscow, for its part, has welcomed Washington’s efforts to broker peace but maintains that Kiev and its European supporters are unwilling to end the conflict and are obstructing negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment