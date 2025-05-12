Ukrainian Forces Down 55 Russian Uavs, Another 30 Disappear From Radar
The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
Since 23:00, May 11, Russian forces have launched 108 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from various locations, including Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).
Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups effectively repelled the attacks.
As of 08:30 on Monday, May 12, 55 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAVs had been confirmed destroyed across eastern, northern, southern, and central Ukraine.Read also: General Staff: 155 combat engagements on front lines in past 24 hours
In addition, 30 enemy decoy drones vanished from radar without causing any negative consequences.
The enemy attacks affected the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, and Zhytomyr regions.
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone targeted a freight train in the Donetsk region, injuring the train's driver.
