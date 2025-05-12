403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan's Current Account Reaches Largest Surplus Since 1985
(MENAFN) Japan's current account reached its highest surplus since 1985 in fiscal year 2024, hitting a remarkable 30.38 trillion yen (approximately $208 billion), according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.
This significant surplus was primarily driven by substantial returns from overseas investments, which generated a primary income surplus of 41.71 trillion yen (about $286 billion). These increased earnings included dividends and interest.
The depreciation of the yen played a key role in boosting the value of these foreign investment returns. Throughout fiscal 2024, the average exchange rate was 152.48 yen to the U.S. dollar, marking a 5.5 percent decline in the yen's value compared to fiscal 2023.
Despite the overall surplus, Japan's trade balance showed a deficit of 4.05 trillion yen (roughly $27.7 billion), a 9.8 percent increase from the previous year.
Breaking down the trade figures, exports saw a 4.1 percent rise to 106.24 trillion yen (around $727 billion), supported by strong demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in Asia and automobiles in the United States.
Imports also increased by 4.3 percent, reaching 110.287 trillion yen (approximately $755 billion), fueled by demand for items like computers and smartphones.
The services sector recorded a deficit of 2.58 trillion yen (about $17.7 billion). However, a record 38.85 million inbound tourists visited Japan in fiscal 2024, leading to a travel surplus of 6.69 trillion yen (approximately $45.8 billion), a significant 58.3 percent surge from the previous year, the data indicated.
This significant surplus was primarily driven by substantial returns from overseas investments, which generated a primary income surplus of 41.71 trillion yen (about $286 billion). These increased earnings included dividends and interest.
The depreciation of the yen played a key role in boosting the value of these foreign investment returns. Throughout fiscal 2024, the average exchange rate was 152.48 yen to the U.S. dollar, marking a 5.5 percent decline in the yen's value compared to fiscal 2023.
Despite the overall surplus, Japan's trade balance showed a deficit of 4.05 trillion yen (roughly $27.7 billion), a 9.8 percent increase from the previous year.
Breaking down the trade figures, exports saw a 4.1 percent rise to 106.24 trillion yen (around $727 billion), supported by strong demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in Asia and automobiles in the United States.
Imports also increased by 4.3 percent, reaching 110.287 trillion yen (approximately $755 billion), fueled by demand for items like computers and smartphones.
The services sector recorded a deficit of 2.58 trillion yen (about $17.7 billion). However, a record 38.85 million inbound tourists visited Japan in fiscal 2024, leading to a travel surplus of 6.69 trillion yen (approximately $45.8 billion), a significant 58.3 percent surge from the previous year, the data indicated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment