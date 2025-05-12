403
Rubio Confirms U.S. Dedication to End Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) During a phone conversation on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated his nation's unwavering dedication to halting the conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Rubio underscored that "our top priority remains bringing an end to the fighting and an immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine.
This reaffirmation of American intentions highlights the ongoing U.S. commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine crisis, as conveyed by U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
The high-level discussion also extended to regional issues in South Asia, focusing on the fragile relationship between India and Pakistan.
Both Rubio and Lammy "emphasized the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate," underlining the importance of preserving calm and open channels of engagement.
Additionally, Rubio voiced his administration’s endorsement of "direct dialogue between India and Pakistan," encouraging persistent diplomatic initiatives to enhance mutual communication and understanding between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
