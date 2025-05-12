403
AI 3D Heart Scans Quicken Diagnosis
(MENAFN) Britain's National Health Service (NHS) announced a major advancement in cardiac diagnostics on Tuesday, revealing that innovative, AI-supported 3D heart imaging has significantly reduced the need for invasive medical procedures.
This breakthrough has not only improved patient care but also saved millions of pounds for the healthcare system.
Currently implemented in 56 hospitals across England, the system enables physicians to quickly assess and manage suspected cardiac conditions.
According to an NHS press release, “Now rolled out across 56 NHS hospitals in England, the clever tech enables doctors to diagnose and treat patients with suspected heart disease much faster by turning a CT scan of their heart into a personalized 3D image which is then analyzed using AI.”
The combination of 3D modeling and artificial intelligence allows for faster and more personalized insights into a patient’s heart health.
The technology is streamlining the diagnostic process for tens of thousands of individuals who may be at risk of serious coronary conditions.
NHS highlighted that this advancement is not only enhancing diagnostic accuracy but also easing pressure on the overstretched healthcare infrastructure.
The benefits include faster detection and better patient outcomes, as well as more efficient resource use.
A patient who benefited from the system mentioned that her symptoms didn’t match the typical presentation of heart disease.
However, the AI-aided scan quickly identified the underlying issue, which she believes could have saved her life.
This underscores how the tool can support cases that might otherwise be missed or delayed using traditional testing methods.
Findings published in Nature Medicine revealed that the new system led to a 16 percent decrease in unnecessary invasive angiograms among patients who ultimately required no further treatment. Overall, the tool reduced such procedures by 7 percent.
Furthermore, “The number of second heart tests patients needed within a two-year period has also been cut by 12%,” according to the official statement.
These results highlight the technology’s potential to enhance patient experiences and cut down on repeat testing.
