Ukrainian Noosfera Icebreaker Completes Fourth Antarctic Season

The Ukrainian research vessel Noosfera has successfully completed its fourth Antarctic season and returned to the port of Cape Town, South Africa.

This was reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center (NASC) on Facebook .

“The most active Antarctic season yet - the fourth - of the Ukrainian Noosfera research icebreaker has come to an end. After nearly five months of operations, the vessel returned to the port of Cape Town yesterday, May 10, 2025,” the post reads.

According to NASC, during this time Noosfera made a record five voyages to Antarctica, crossing the stormy Drake Passage ten times. In total, the vessel covered more than 20,000 nautical miles, equivalent to over 37,000 kilometers, which is nearly the length of Earth's equator.

These voyages supported the rotation of the 29th and 30th annual Ukrainian Antarctic expeditions and also transported a seasonal expedition to and from the Akademik Vernadsky station during the Antarctic summer.

Noosfera also conducted joint missions with Antarctic programs from Poland, the USA, Spain, and the Czech Republic. These voyages were funded by the respective countries and allowed Ukraine to expand its own scientific capabilities, delivering extra cargo and personnel to Vernadsky station.

In addition, a series of geological, oceanographic, and meteorological studies were conducted. As part of the international OCEAN:ICE project, Ukrainian scientists launched six Argo floats for the first time, which are now actively collecting data on ocean currents in the Southern Ocean. For the first time, Ukrainian researchers also performed simultaneous atmospheric radiosonde measurements from both Vernadsky and Noosfera to better understand the formation of clouds and precipitation, and their effects on the ocean, sea ice, and glacier melt.

“We are proud that even under the conditions of Russia's full-scale invasion, we remain a part of the global scientific community and continue Antarctic and Southern Ocean research, Moreover, we have also expanded our international cooperation, launched new research areas, and gained additional capabilities. This season was record-setting not only in the number of voyages, but also in international collaborations,” said NASC Director Yevhen Dykyi.

Due to Russia's aggression, Noosfera is currently unable to return to its home port of Odesa, and will therefore remain stationed temporarily in Cape Town.

NASC reported that the fourth Antarctic season's busy schedule was executed by two Ukrainian captains from Odesa region: Pavlo Panasiuk and Andrii Starysh. Panasiuk has captained Noosfera since its first Antarctic mission in 2022. This season was Starysh's first as captain.

NASC expressed gratitude to the captains for their careful route planning, skilled navigation in harsh conditions, storm avoidance, and innovative approach to implementing the research agenda.

From January 2022 to May 2025, Noosfera has now successfully completed four Antarctic seasons.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of March, the 29th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition team returned home, and the 30th expedition officially took over at Akademik Vernadsky station.

Photo: National Antarctic Scientific Center, Facebook