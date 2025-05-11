Aqaba Marine Reserve Passes First Phase Of UNESCO World Heritage Bid

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of the Aqaba Marine Reserve Naser Zawaydeh on Sunday announced the completion of the first phase of the reserve's nomination for inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage List, having passed the initial technical evaluation.

Speaking during a meeting chaired by Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Nayef Fayez, Zawaydeh said the reserve has entered a strategic partnership with the Red Sea Transboundary Centre to develop advanced coral reef monitoring tools.

The initiative includes the use of artificial intelligence-supported 3d imaging and environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis to enhance scientific understanding of the Gulf of Aqaba's marine ecosystem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Zawaydeh highlighted the reserve's continued efforts to preserve the region's unique biodiversity, noting several scientific and field achievements that“strengthen” its reputation as a model for environmental management locally and internationally.

As part of its conservation work, the reserve has launched the second phase of its coral farming project in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including the establishment of new nurseries and the creation of three artificial reefs.

He added that the reserve's visitor centre and beach facilities have recently been upgraded, including the installation of new entry gates, the construction of an accessibility ramp at Al Azraq Beach, and the renovation of public halls.

In a move to enhance ecological value and visitor experience, the reserve also expanded green spaces and planted 160 new palm trees at Palm Beach.

To protect fish stocks, the reserve has implemented, for the third consecutive year, a seasonal fishing ban during the breeding period of endemic species, from January 1 to April 30.

The measure, based on the 2020 regulations for fishing and marine life in the Gulf of Aqaba, is supported by financial compensation for licensed fishermen to balance environmental protection with community livelihoods.

Zawaydeh also noted the daily efforts of monitoring teams to prevent ecological violations, including some 80 underwater cleanup campaigns along the central beach area, which have led to a noticeable reduction in marine debris.

He also announced that Al Azraq Beach has earned the 2025 "Blue Flag" certification, an international eco-label awarded for adherence to high environmental and quality standards.