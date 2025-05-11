Jordanian Civil Society Rallies Behind National Role In Supporting Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Governorates, May 11 (Petra) – Civil society figures from across Jordan reaffirmed on Sunday the Kingdom's steadfast support for the Palestinian people and praised Jordan's unwavering humanitarian efforts, especially in aiding Gaza amid ongoing aggression.They condemned recent smear campaigns aimed at distorting Jordan's long-standing positions, particularly those targeting the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), which plays a central role in delivering humanitarian assistance to the besieged strip.The General Union of Voluntary Societies lauded Jordan's efforts, describing the Kingdom as a beacon of hope and a genuine lifeline for Palestinians in dire need. Acting Union President Nasser Shraideh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the JHCO has set a national and humanitarian example through its extensive relief operations, including dispatching land convoys and carrying out over 125 airdrop missions since the beginning of the conflict.Shraideh noted that Jordan's contribution extends beyond emergency relief, encompassing vital sectors like healthcare and education. He highlighted the King Hussein Cancer Center as a global model of inclusive, high-quality medical care that embodies the state's humanitarian ethos.He dismissed attempts to tarnish the organization's reputation as futile attacks on Jordan's credibility and commitment to Arab causes, led by the Palestinian issue. "These campaigns will not deter Jordan from fulfilling its historic and humanitarian duty," he stressed.Meanwhile, the Islamic Charity Center Society reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering and principled stance toward Palestine. "Jordanian positions are deeply rooted and immune to distortion by those who seek to sow discord or question national unity," the society said in a statement.The society added that JHCO's relief efforts in Gaza stand above political manipulation. It emphasized that its own cooperation with JHCO was carried out with full transparency and integrity and without any form of compensation, refuting claims to the contrary.President of the Hashemite University, Khaled Hyari, also underscored Jordan's historic support for just causes, particularly Palestine, calling it a national and moral priority. He described Jordan's role as the embodiment of Hashemite principles, as directed by His Majesty King Abdullah II."Jordan has led humanitarian relief efforts from day one of the aggression on Gaza, through land convoys and air bridges coordinated by JHCO and supported by national institutions, including the Hashemite University," he said.The Jordan Forum for Business and Professional Women expressed strong condemnation of recent defamatory reports targeting the Kingdom and its institutions. In a statement, the forum denounced the attacks on JHCO, describing it as a cornerstone of Jordan's humanitarian identity and a respected regional and international actor in relief operations.The statement affirmed the forum's support for Jordan's leadership and its noble role in supporting the Palestinian cause, particularly the people of Gaza.