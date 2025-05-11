Presidential Message On The Occasion Of International Nurses Day

As we come together on the 12th of May every year, to reflect on the significance of International Nurses Day, this year I want to express my profound appreciation for the dedication and compassion that the hundreds of male and female, Seychellois and foreign, working and retired, nurses in Seychelles bring to the nursing profession. You continue to be the bedrock of our healthcare system, ensuring that every Seychellois receives care marked by skill, empathy, and unwavering commitment. Today, I salute not only the vital roles you perform but also the profound impact you have on the lives of those you serve.



Recalling the recent commemoration of the International Day of Midwives on the 5th May, I also salute the midwives and those playing dual roles of nurses and midwives. Your dual commitment exemplifies the heart of nursing and midwifery, guiding families through the important journey of life, right from childbirth. The expertise and compassion you deliver during these critical moments are invaluable, providing reassurance and support when it is needed most.



I cannot fail to recognize the contribution of our male nurses. Your presence challenges stereotypes and enriches the nursing profession, highlighting the importance of diversity in caregiving. Your dedication and unique perspectives enhance the care we provide, and I commend you for your important role within our teams. We need more nurses, both male and female.



To our nurses in the public hospitals, health centres, care homes and in the offices doing research, prevention. health promotion or health care management, your tireless efforts, in often demanding environments, do not go unnoticed. Working long hours and navigating significant challenges, you consistently place your patients' needs at the forefront. Your resilience under pressure is commendable, and your commitment to high-quality care is indispensable to the well-being of our communities.



Nurses in the private sector also play a critical role in health care. Your focus on quality care and not just financial considerations, stems from a genuine desire to improve the health and happiness of individuals and families. This commitment not only uplifts our healthcare mission but also enhances the overall resilience of our health system.



I urge every member of the entire healthcare team-doctors, nurses, support staff, and administrators-to collaborate closely, placing patients at the centre of our efforts. By fostering a culture of teamwork and mutual respect, we can ensure that our healthcare system delivers optimal care and the best possible outcomes for all.



As we look to the future, I call on the National Institute of Health and Social Studies (NIHSS) and the University of Seychelles (UNISEY) to work together in developing even more innovative training programmes for nurses. These initiatives will equip our nursing professionals with the skills necessary to meet present and future challenges and enhance the quality of care that our healthcare system provides.



My government is committed to supporting growth and advancement of the nursing professionals. We are dedicated to creating pathways for further training and career progression, including opportunities for nurses to become practitioners of advanced nursing. Your expertise is vital for the future of healthcare in Seychelles.



With the imminent construction of the new Seychelles Hospital, we face exciting prospects for our nursing workforce. This modern facility will enhance the standards of care we offer and create new avenues for you to advance your professional journeys and assume leadership roles within our evolving healthcare landscape.



As we reflect on the values that define nursing, I urge every nurse, regardless of where you practice, to uphold the oath you have taken-a commitment to service, ethical care, and dedication to the well-being of your patients. Let the selflessness, compassion, and unwavering determination of Florence Nightingale along with those of the exemplary Seychellois nurses who have paved the way before you, continue to inspire you. Their legacy of care and commitment should serve as your guiding light.



On this International Nurses Day, with profound appreciation, I wish all nurses joy, strength, and continued success. Thank you for your unrelenting dedication and for embodying the compassionate care that Seychelles deeply values.

