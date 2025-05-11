403
Zelenskyy Signals Ukraine's Willingness for Direct Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is prepared to engage in direct negotiations with Russia, provided that Moscow agrees to a “full, lasting, and reliable” ceasefire, which would begin on Monday.
Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of halting the violence immediately, expressing that there is no justification for continued bloodshed.
He made the statement on X, stressing that Ukraine would be ready for talks once Russia affirms the ceasefire, starting on May 12th.
Zelenskyy welcomed the possibility of Russia considering an end to the war, calling it a positive development.
He pointed out that the international community has been waiting for such a shift for a long time.
The Ukrainian leader underscored that the initial step towards genuinely concluding any conflict is the establishment of a ceasefire.
In a follow-up statement on Telegram, Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s Presidential Office chief, clarified that a 30-day ceasefire must be in place before any further discussions can take place.
Yermak emphasized that Russia should not use ambiguous language to mask its intention to prolong the war.
He reiterated that a confirmed ceasefire would serve as Moscow’s commitment to end the conflict.
There has been no immediate response from Russian officials to Zelenskyy’s comments.
Meanwhile, during a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct peace talks with Kyiv, suggesting that discussions could take place in Istanbul, Turkey, starting on Thursday.
