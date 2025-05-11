403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Second Round of Local Elections Kicks Off in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The second phase of Lebanon’s municipal and local elections kicked off Sunday in the governorates of Akkar and North Lebanon, following the first round that took place on May 4 in Mount Lebanon.
Voting proceeded under heavy security, with the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces ensuring order as polling centers operated from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time (0400 GMT to 1600 GMT).
A news agency reported that Akkar saw 3,569 candidates competing for 134 municipal and 210 local council seats. In North Lebanon, unofficial figures indicated an equal number of candidates vying for 153 municipal and 462 local positions.
President Joseph Aoun visited the Internal Security Forces’ operations center to oversee the proceedings, emphasizing that holding elections on time "will send a positive message abroad regarding the state's commitment to holding all constitutional deadlines on time."
He also underlined the importance of cracking down on corruption, saying authorities must "combat bribery and violations swiftly and decisively" and acknowledged the media’s critical role in exposing election-related misconduct.
Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar told journalists from the operations room that the process got underway “smoothly and calmly,” adding that no security issues had been recorded.
"A bribery case was detected by the State Security agency and is currently under judicial investigation," he noted.
These elections, the first in nearly a decade following multiple delays caused by administrative, economic, security, and logistical obstacles, are being held in four phases across May. The third round is set for Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel, with the final phase taking place in the South and Nabatieh governorates.
The vote follows a three-year extension of municipal and local councils’ mandates beyond their official terms.
Voting proceeded under heavy security, with the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces ensuring order as polling centers operated from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time (0400 GMT to 1600 GMT).
A news agency reported that Akkar saw 3,569 candidates competing for 134 municipal and 210 local council seats. In North Lebanon, unofficial figures indicated an equal number of candidates vying for 153 municipal and 462 local positions.
President Joseph Aoun visited the Internal Security Forces’ operations center to oversee the proceedings, emphasizing that holding elections on time "will send a positive message abroad regarding the state's commitment to holding all constitutional deadlines on time."
He also underlined the importance of cracking down on corruption, saying authorities must "combat bribery and violations swiftly and decisively" and acknowledged the media’s critical role in exposing election-related misconduct.
Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar told journalists from the operations room that the process got underway “smoothly and calmly,” adding that no security issues had been recorded.
"A bribery case was detected by the State Security agency and is currently under judicial investigation," he noted.
These elections, the first in nearly a decade following multiple delays caused by administrative, economic, security, and logistical obstacles, are being held in four phases across May. The third round is set for Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel, with the final phase taking place in the South and Nabatieh governorates.
The vote follows a three-year extension of municipal and local councils’ mandates beyond their official terms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment