403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Delivers Speech on Victory Day
(MENAFN) In a speech delivered during the Victory Day commemorations in Moscow, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin affirmed that the entire country stands behind its soldiers engaged in the military campaign against the Kiev government.
He stated that Russia represents a steadfast bulwark against Nazism, Russophobia, and anti-Semitism, declaring that “truth and justice [are] on our side.”
His remarks sought to position the military actions as a continuation of Russia’s historical defense against extremist ideologies.
This year’s ceremony commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.
The occasion was marked by a display of national pride and remembrance, with attention focused on Russia’s enduring resistance against perceived threats to its sovereignty and identity.
Speaking before a crowd that included war veterans, active-duty soldiers, foreign dignitaries, and Russian citizens, Leader Putin drew a parallel between the Soviet fight against Nazism in the 20th century and Russia’s current military operations.
He portrayed the conflict as part of an ongoing struggle to preserve the country’s independence, principles, and historical foundation.
The president underlined that the country would persist in protecting its territorial integrity and cultural heritage against what he labeled as contemporary forms of violent and harmful ideologies.
He reiterated long-standing claims that the Ukrainian leadership embraces Nazi beliefs, a narrative Moscow has frequently invoked to justify its military actions.
Reaffirming a sense of national duty and shared legacy, Putin declared, “Truth and justice are on our side. The whole of Russia, our society and all people support” the nation’s armed forces.
He invoked the memory of previous generations, stating that “Our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers saved the Fatherland,” and entrusted today’s citizens to carry on that mission.
“To be united, to firmly defend our national interests, our thousand-year history, culture, traditional values. Everything that is dear to us, that is sacred to us.”
He stated that Russia represents a steadfast bulwark against Nazism, Russophobia, and anti-Semitism, declaring that “truth and justice [are] on our side.”
His remarks sought to position the military actions as a continuation of Russia’s historical defense against extremist ideologies.
This year’s ceremony commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.
The occasion was marked by a display of national pride and remembrance, with attention focused on Russia’s enduring resistance against perceived threats to its sovereignty and identity.
Speaking before a crowd that included war veterans, active-duty soldiers, foreign dignitaries, and Russian citizens, Leader Putin drew a parallel between the Soviet fight against Nazism in the 20th century and Russia’s current military operations.
He portrayed the conflict as part of an ongoing struggle to preserve the country’s independence, principles, and historical foundation.
The president underlined that the country would persist in protecting its territorial integrity and cultural heritage against what he labeled as contemporary forms of violent and harmful ideologies.
He reiterated long-standing claims that the Ukrainian leadership embraces Nazi beliefs, a narrative Moscow has frequently invoked to justify its military actions.
Reaffirming a sense of national duty and shared legacy, Putin declared, “Truth and justice are on our side. The whole of Russia, our society and all people support” the nation’s armed forces.
He invoked the memory of previous generations, stating that “Our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers saved the Fatherland,” and entrusted today’s citizens to carry on that mission.
“To be united, to firmly defend our national interests, our thousand-year history, culture, traditional values. Everything that is dear to us, that is sacred to us.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment