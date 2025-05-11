403
Kremlin Justifies Continued Military Action
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is taking all available steps to promote a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, but feels compelled to persist with military efforts due to Kiev’s unwillingness to negotiate, according to Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
Speaking in an interview with a news agency on Friday, Peskov claimed that although Ukraine states it is open to a ceasefire, it continues to avoid engaging in dialogue with Moscow.
Peskov argued that Ukraine’s refusal to participate in negotiations contradicts its declarations about seeking peace.
He warned that any temporary truce would likely benefit Kiev militarily by allowing it to reinforce and recover its depleted forces.
“Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to [the] front line. Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel and to give a rest to their existing ones. So why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?”
He also emphasized that weapons support from Western countries presents another complication.
According to Peskov, these arms supplies should be halted during any ceasefire, as continued aid would further strengthen Ukraine's military position. “Otherwise, it will be [an] advantage for Ukraine.”
Peskov reiterated that Putin is “doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means.”
However, he insisted that without genuine avenues for peaceful resolution, Russia is left with no option but to carry on its military campaign.
