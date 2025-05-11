403
Slovak Premier Meets Putin, Criticizes Western Policies
(MENAFN) Slovak Premier Robert Fico recently engaged in discussions with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin following his attendance at the Victory Day commemorations in Moscow.
These events, held on Red Square, marked the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany during World War II.
Fico took part in the celebratory parade and associated events before convening with Putin at the Kremlin.
During their meeting on Friday evening, Fico voiced strong disapproval of what he referred to as a revived “Iron Curtain” created by Western powers.
He specifically criticized the restrictions on air travel imposed by certain European Union countries, which complicated his journey to Moscow, describing the limitations as “a childish joke.”
According to a Kremlin-issued transcript, Fico stated, “There is a huge desire to build a new Iron Curtain in various forms.”
He added, “We will do everything to ensure that we can shake hands through this curtain,” signaling his wish to maintain communication and cooperation despite rising geopolitical tensions.
In light of ongoing efforts to dismantle or deface World War II monuments in countries like the Baltic states and parts of Eastern Europe, Fico expressed Slovakia’s unwavering dedication to maintaining Soviet-era memorials.
He went a step further by suggesting the creation of a new tribute to Marshal Ivan Konev, a Soviet military leader who played a role in liberating Czechoslovakia during the Second World War.
